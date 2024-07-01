The Anil Kapoor-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been striking the right chords with the audience ever since its grand premiere. With contestants like Armaan Malik, Chandrika Dixit, and Sana Makbul, there’s been a lot of spicy content that fans are enjoying. It has become the most-viewed show in the past week, leaving behind Kota Factory Season 3 and Gunaah, among others. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

There have been a lot of controversies around Bigg Boss OTT 3 that have attracted viewers. To begin with, Armaan Malik’s throuple situation left netizens divided. Even Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee accused the makers of promoting polygamy. And the massive backlash is said to be one of the major reasons behind his wife, Payal Malik’s allegedly planned eviction. Anil Kapoor schooling Lovekesh Kataria and advising him to stop depending on Elvish Yadav’s fan club also turned into a huge debate on social media.

All in all, the controversies have benefitted Bigg Boss OTT 3 in a major way, which has grabbed the #1 spot in most-viewed Indian films/ TV shows, as per a report by Film Companion. The data provided is for the period of June 24-June 30, 2024, and the list of Top 5 includes Kota Factory Season 3, Bad Cop, The Legend of Hanuman Season 4, and Gunaah.

Take a look at the Top 5 most-viewed Hindi streaming shows/ films in India below:

Bigg Boss OTT 3 (Jio Cinema) – 8.8 million views

Kota Factory Season 3 (Netflix) – 4.4 million views

Bad Cop (Disney+ Hotstar) – 4.2 million views

The Legend Of Hanuman Season 4 (Disney+ Hotstar) – 3.9 million views

Gunaah (Disney+ Hotstar) – 3.4 million views

Clearly, Disney+ Hotstar is leading the OTT world with as many as three series in the Top 5. On the other hand, Bigg Boss OTT 3 has garnered 100% higher views than Kota Factory Season 3, which is ranked second on the list.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more much exciting updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Tanuj Mahashabde Once Suffered An Injury While Shooting An Episode

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News