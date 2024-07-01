Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has made a lot of profits over its 15+ years-long run. Many favorite names like Shailesh Lodha and Neha Mehta have exited the show, and the show has kept going! Even ‘Tapu’ was earlier played by Raj Anadkat, but now Nitish Bhulani has stepped into his shoes. Scroll below to compare their salaries with those of Bhavya Gandhi.

TMKOC premiered in 2008 with Bhavya Gandhi as the original Tapu. Unfortunately, he bid goodbye to his much-loved character in 2017 because he wanted to pursue a full-fledged acting career. The 27-year-old also felt his character needed to witness much-needed growth, but that wasn’t happening!

How much did Bhavya Gandhi earn from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

As per multiple reports, Bhavya was one of the highest-paid child artists of his time, taking home a whopping Rs 10,000 for one episode of TMKOC. It is also to be noted that his colleague Jheel Mehta, aka Sonu, was taking home a paycheck of Rs 8,000 at that time.

Raj Anadkat replaced Bhavya Gandhi in 2017. And well, after all these years, Tapu did not come at a cheap price. The new actor took home a salary of Rs 20,000 for one episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. This is an increase of 100% in a paycheck, which is massive.

After playing Tapu for five years, Raj Anadkat also decided to try different genres and acting roles. He quit the show in 2022, and as per reports, he was also embroiled in rifts with Asit Kumarr Modi and his team over unpaid dues.

Nitish Bhulani’s salary for TMKOC

In 2023, Nitish Bhulani took forward the legacy and is currently playing Tipendra, the son of Jethalal and Dayaben. He is reportedly taking home an equal salary as Raj Anadkat, a paycheck of Rs 20,000 per episode.

