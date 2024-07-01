TV actor Karan Patel has been a part of many popular shows like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kesar, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and many more. The actor was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2020). The actor also appeared on reality shows like Survivor India, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Bigg Boss 14 and 15 (as a guest) and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India.

On June 30, Karan Patel shared an Instagram story and asked for work. He also asked people if they were done discussing the most trending topics of the last few days (elections, Deepika Padukone’s baby bump, etc.).

Karan Patel Asks For Work On Instagram

In his Instagram story, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star wrote, “Ok, so now that the general elections are over, India has won the T20 world cup, Deepika Padukone’s Cutest Baby Bump has also been revealed, Congratulations to the new mommy and daddy. Now, can we get back to work please, and let me know if anyone’s casting.”

Check out Karan Patel’s Story Below –

Meanwhile, in an interview last year, Karan Patel got candid about his struggles during his early days in the TV industry. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay star told Pinkvilla that initially, he thought he was too big for his boots and was the superstar of TV shows. However, when his show Kastur shut down, Karan realised that nobody is bigger than the medium they work for. “Not even Khan Saab (Shah Rukh Khan) can be bigger than his films, and a newcomer cannot be bigger than whatever project he’s working on,” Karan stated.

Along with TV shows and reality shows, Karan Patel has also worked in movies like City of Gold, Shootout at Wadala, Phamous, and Raktanchal 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Eviction: Armaan Malik’s First Wife Payal Is Out In The First Week? Insiders Share Shocking Updates

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News