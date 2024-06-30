Mirzapur is one of the most loved Hindi crime series. The first season was released in 2018, and now everyone is looking forward to the third one. The upcoming season stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Isha Talwar, and several others.

In an interview, Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu, has made an exciting revelation. Shweta praised her co-star Harshita Gaur, aka Dimply Pandit, for continuing to shoot a challenging scene despite being unwell. Gaur was physically injured, yet she continued to shoot without a body double.

Shweta Tripathi on Mirzapur Co-star Harshita Gaur

In an interview with Jist India, Shweta Tripathi shared, “Mera aur Harshita ka saath mein ek scene shoot ho raha tha. Golu does her first kill. Ek cop aate hai jo hideout mein Guddu ko lene aate hai. Main ek glass ke tukde se unko maar rahi hoon. Golu ends up killing the cop, and Dimply, let’s go off this person, jo cop ko leke aata hai. Uss ladki ki haalat uss din khade hone wali nahi thi. Harshita had loose motions, poor thing, uske pair mein bhi chott lagi hui thi. That day, hamare EP hai, they were taking care of her. She kept on texting our director ke main aaungi, main body double se nahi karaungi.”

[Harshita and I were shooting a scene together. Golu does her first kill. A cop comes to the hideout to take Guddu. I am attacking him with a piece of glass. Golu ends up killing the cop, and Dimpy lets go of the person who brought the cop. That girl was in no condition to stand that day. Harshita had loose motions, poor thing, and she also had an injury on her leg. That day, our EPs (Executive Producers) were taking care of her. She kept on texting our director, saying, ‘I will come; I won’t let a body double do it.’]

The Mirzapur Season 3 star added, “She came. Wo scene mein unke sar ko lagta hai. Wo padding karte hai so that actors ko lage na. But she actually got hurt as well. That is also inspiring.”

Mirzapur Season 3 will release on Prime Video on July 5, 2024.

