A few days ago, Panchayat star Pankaj Jha said in an interview that he doesn’t like to talk about struggles. Pankaj cited an example of Pankaj Tripathi, who once spoke about his struggles on Kapil Sharma’s show. According to Jha, Tripathi narrated his story of struggling days when he stole Manoj Bajpayee” slippers once to keep them as a souvenir.

In the interview, the Panchayat star stated that he doesn’t like people who romanticise or glamourise struggle. Now, Pankaj Tripathi, who is gearing up for the release of Mirzapur Season 3, has reacted to Jha’s accusations. Tripathi said he never tried to glamourise or seek sympathy due to his struggles.

Pankaj Tripathi on Panchayat Star Pankaj Jha’s Accusations

In an interview with India Today, the Gangs of Wasseypur star said he never romanticised his journey. The actor did mention that his wife used to earn when he used to look around for work. But Tripathi never said he would tie a gamcha on his waist and sleep outside Andheri station. Pankaj added that he had a good and happy life when they moved to Mumbai.

The Mirzapur 3 star further told the portal, “We live our own journeys and fight our own battles. When you read or hear these stories, some may get inspired. And even if they don’t, that’s not an issue. One has just to live their own lives the way they want. I have also been influenced a lot by Om saab (Om Puri), Irrfan, or Manoj bhaiya (Manoj Bajpayee). I have definitely taken inspiration from them. Similarly, some may be motivated by my journey or someone else’s. We are all on our journey, and if someone may connect with some part of it, not necessarily in terms of acting and art but in any way.”

In the same interview, Pankaj Tripathi was asked if such allegations by his colleagues, in this case by the Panchayat star, affected him. The actor stated, “Not at all. I am not someone to get hurt. All this noise doesn’t affect me at all.”

Talking about Mirzapur Season 3, the show also stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, and others. The third season will release on Prime Video on July 5, 2024.

