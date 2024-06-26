Jitendra Kumar’s TVF show Kota Factory Season 3 has been streaming on Netflix since last week, and the verdict for the opening week of the show is finally here. The third season of the web series has been called the best season. However, the same could not be reflected in the viewership.

Kota Factory Season 3 OTT Verdict

The third season of Kota Factory has opened at 1.3 million views against 5.5 million viewing hours. The web series has ended up claiming the seventh spot on Netflix’s global charts.

The web series surpassed the much-loved anime series Demon Slayer to secure the seventh spot, while the manga series secured 1.1 million views, taking the seventh spot on Netflix’s global list.

Much Lower Start Than Panchayat Season 3

Interestingly, Jitendra Kumar’s Jitu Bhaiya could not garner as many views as his other show, Panchayat season 3, which registered 12 million views in its opening week. Panchayat stars Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv Ji. Kota Factory registered 89% lesser views in its debut week.

Coming to the shows that were released on Netflix this year, Kota Factory performed better than Maamla Legal Hai, which opened at 1.1 million views in its debut week. Meanwhile, it stood much lower than Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, which opened at 4.5 million views. However, the scales for Heeramandi and Kota Factory 3 are totally different, so the comparison is not fair.

All Three Seasons Trending In India

Interestingly, Kota Factory season 3 is trending at number 1 in India with 1.3 million views. Meanwhile, the other two seasons of the web series also found a good number of viewers since both seasons found a spot in India’s top 10 charts, with season 1 at number 4 and season 2 at number 6!

Hopeful Growth In Week 2

Hopefully, in week 2, the web series that introduced Tillotama Shome and Rajesh Kumar this season will see an upsurge in the number of views in week 2.

