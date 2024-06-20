Kota Factory Season 3 was released on Netflix today. The educational Hindi web series stars Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, Ranjan Raj, Rajesh Kumar, and Tillotama Shome. Compared to the first two seasons, the third season has a more serious tone to its narrative, with characters facing major challenges.

In Kota Factory, Jitendra Kumar plays everyone’s favourite Jeetu Bhaiya – a teacher, a mentor, a guide and a friend. However, due to the shocking incident in the last episode of season 2, Jeetu Bhaiya himself is going through immense stress. Koimoi spoke to the Kota Factory Season 3 actor about the stress that real-life students in Kota have to deal with and what measures can be taken to prevent the same. In the past few years, the number of students who took their lives due to exam pressure has been on the rise.

Jitendra Kumar On The Pressure On Students In Kota

The Kota Factory Season 3 actor said that it is important for people to be open-minded. Jitendra told Koimoi, “Mujhe lagta hai ke thoda sa open hona bohot zaruri hai. Open in the sense ki… of course, paise kamane bohot zaroori hai jab bhi hum future ke baare mein sochte hai, life ke baare mein sochte hai ya apni planning ke baare mein sochte hai. Toh sabse important aspect hai ki financially hum kaise rahenge aur commercially kaise life chalegi. Toh uska jo saara pressure hai na, hamara jo bohot bada population hai, 80%, unko lagta hai padhai karoge toh hi paisa milega.”

(Translation: Open in the sense that, of course, earning money is very important when we think about the future, life, or our planning. The most important aspect is how we will be financially stable and how our lives will progress commercially. The pressure of this is immense on our large population, around 80%, who believe that only by studying will they earn money.)

The Kota Factory star added, “So, the pressure shouldn’t be that studying is the only way to earn money. Of course, studying has a purpose; we gain knowledge from it and generally use that knowledge. The aim of education is not just to earn money. We can earn money in other ways too, through things we are interested in and passionate about. By doing work that we enjoy, we can earn. This way, the pressure doesn’t fall entirely on studies. Then, I think studies will be much more helpful, and people will be open to all kinds of knowledge.”

Jitendra Kumar added how he’s often asked about taking up the acting profession as someone who’s from IIT. The Kota Factory Season 3 star said that he only used to study a lot and believed that what would happen to his life if he didn’t become an engineer. Jitendra shared, “This is a very basic and normal thought for students up to 12th grade, especially those from North Indian families. I feel it’s a very basic thought there. When I went to IIT, I realized that literature, music, and sports also exist, and we can participate in them. Many people explore and find out they are good at cricket, or they play badminton well. From there, they even go on to join national teams. Of course, when I watched a play for the first time, I was mesmerized that these things also exist. The whole process of performing plays, acting, workshops, and script readings, and the fun that happens within the group… I felt like I had never seen this before.”

Regarding measures that can be taken to prevent students from taking such extreme steps, Jitendra Kumar stated, “Mujhe lagta hai ki employment agar khana hai toh sirf Physics, Chemistry, Maths pe depend na rahe. Aur saari cheezein bhi hume explore karni chahiye school level par. Toh agar hum itne open ho jaate hai toh studies se paise kamate hai, wo wala pressure kam ho jayega. I hope ki jo mental health (stress) se jo kam umar mein bacchein guzarte hai wo thoda better hoga.”

(If think, if we want to teach about employment, it shouldn’t depend only on Physics, Chemistry, and Maths. We should also explore all other things at the school level. If we become this open-minded, then the pressure of earning money from studies will be reduced. I hope that the stress children go through at a young age due to mental health will improve a bit.)

