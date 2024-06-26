Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was a commercial flop at the box office, with collections of only 66 crores in its lifetime. Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar starrer were mounted on a staggering budget of 350 crores, so one can imagine the high losses faced by producers. But there’s a sigh of relief as the action-thriller is being received well on Netflix. In fact, it has dethroned fan favorites like Maharaja and Laapataa Ladies. Scroll below for the Top 10 of this week.

OTT is an added benefit to theatrical releases, especially those that do not recover their budget at the box office. Streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime, and ZEE5, among others, indulge in tough fights to gain exclusive rights in the OTT world, thus increasing the distribution amount. It also provides a second chance to movies that had potential but underperformed on the big screens.

Coming back to the Top 10 films on Netflix between June 17 and 23, 2024, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan continues its streak of success and topples the list for the third week straight. It is also followed by Gangs of Godavari, which has jumped from the fifth to the second spot. Maharaj, released on June 14, has made a smashing debut and has grabbed a spot in the Top 3.

Laapataa Ladies takes the fourth spot. It has been featured in the Top 10 Films on Netflix for nine out of ten weeks since its premiere. Crew, Trigger Warning, Under Paris, and Shaitaan are among the top 8, respectively.

A surprise entry into this sheet is Spider-Man: No Way Home. It has thrown Godzilla vs King out of the list and taken over the ninth spot.

Last but not on the list is Article 370, which has also maintained a place on Netflix’s Top 10 Films list over the previous nine weeks.

