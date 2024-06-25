Arbaaz Khan is an Indian actor who works predominantly in the Hindi film industry and is also the younger brother of superstar Salman Khan. The multifaceted actor returns with his celebrity chat show, The Invincibles Series Season 2. Bollywood legends share their life stories, and the latest promo of the show was revealed recently. Ramesh Sippy, Asha Parekh, Shabana Azmi, and other veterans will grace the show in the second season.

Arbaaz is not only an actor but also a director. He directed Salman in Dabbang 2. The actor is also a producer, and his production house is called Arbaaz Khan Productions. Keep scrolling for more.

On Tuesday, Arbaaz Khan shared the promo for his show The Invincibles Series Season 2. The teaser showcased the veteran actors, directors, and producers who would appear in the upcoming season. We have picked up a few highlights from the promo, which has surely intrigued us.

The second season of The Invincibles will feature Sholay maker Ramesh Sippy, legendary actors Shabana Azmi, Asha Parekh, and Prem Chopra, and veteran filmmakers Subhash Ghai and David Dhawan.

Ramesh Sippy on Sholay-

Sholay is a trademark of Indian cinema starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bhaduri in crucial roles. It was directed by Ramesh Sippy, who, in the promo of the Arbaaz Khan-led series, reveals how cine-goers did not leave their seats during the interval. Sippy, seemingly speaking of Sholay, also mentioned that “it sent shockwaves in the industry.”

Shabana Azmi on Javed Akhtar’s drinking problems

Shabana Azmi will open up about how she dealt with Javed Akhtar‘s alcoholism. The senior actress revealed that Javed Akhtar once realized that he wouldn’t be able to do creative work if he kept drinking like that. She will also talk about being warned about Salim-Javed’s temperaments. Salim Khan and Javed Akhter gave terrific movies to the Hindi film industry.

David Dhawan on OTT

David Dhawan is a renowned filmmaker who has made some fantastic films, and his collaborations with Govinda have always been iconic. Nowadays, OTT has become very popular among viewers and provides us with amazing content. But filmmaker David Dhawan feels “OTT toh koi bhi kar sakta hai.” It would be interesting to see his thoughts behind this notion.

David Dhawan on Govinda

As mentioned above, the veteran filmmaker made numerous movies with Govinda. The actor is infamous for arriving late on sets and is accused of being unprofessional. When host Arbaaz Khan asked Dhawan about Govinda‘s lateness, David replied, “I was the only one who could handle him.”

The Invincibles Series Season 2 promo will reveal a lot about the industry’s iconic people and movies. It is set to premiere on July 2 on Bollywood Bubble. New episodes will air every Tuesday.

