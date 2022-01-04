Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma have been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after the two were tested positive for Covid on Monday. Both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are responding well to the treatment, according to Dr Jalil Parkar, the noted pulmonologist, who’s attending to the Chopras.

As per the latest update, both Prem and wife Uma are recovering well and will be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday evening, which is today.

As per a TOI reports, Dr Jalil has said that the two have been given monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Even a close friend has said that the symptoms were mild in Prem Chopra and Uma both and they are recovering well.

In the recent past, a number of Bollywood celebrities alongside Prem Chopra, have shared the news of their being diagnosed with Covid-19. Earlier on Monday, John Abraham, who tested positive along with his wife Priya Runchal, took to Instagram to inform his followers about his health condition.

Other celebrities who have tested positive include Ekta Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, and Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani.

