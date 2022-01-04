Shilpa Shetty recently returned to Mumbai after celebrating Christmas in Mussorie with her family. The actress gave a glimpse of the same on her Instagram account and treated fans with lovely pictures and videos of herself with her family. Now, Shilpa has shared an emotional post on her Instagram wishing husband Raj Kundra’s father on his 75th birthday and got trolled. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shilpa is quite popular on Instagram and enjoys a huge fan following with over 23 million followers on Instagram.

Sharing a picture with Raj Kundra’s father on her Instagram, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Happy 75th Birthday, Dad! Thank you for being the BESTEST father-in-law in the world. We are soooo blessed to have you in our life. Your smile keeps us all going. May you be blessed with great health, peace, and love always. We love you!♥️🧿🤗😇”

That’s one heartwarming post of Shilpa Shetty wishing her father-in-law on his birthday.

Netizens were quick to react to Shilpa’s picture and a user commented, “Raju ko पीटा होगा ईनो ने😂 पक्का” Another user commented, “Matlab uncle desh ki aajadi ke time ke hain, Inqalab jinda baat 😋 uncle ji shilpa chhoro 😜🥰🥰🥰🥰💞🤘” A third user commented, “Yes he’s the best, he’s raised cookie very nicely what a upbringing, great star your cookieee 🤮 is, @theshilpashetty”

The other section on social media was going gaga over the actresses’ picture with Raj Kundra’s father and was pouring in so much love on the same.

What are your thoughts on Shilpa Shetty getting trolled for sharing a picture with Raj Kundra’s father on his birthday? Tell us in the comments below.

