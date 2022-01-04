The entire country has been shaken over the Bulli Bai case. It is basically an app that features doctored pictured of Muslim women for ‘auction.’ An FIR has been lodged by the Delhi Police after a woman journalist filed a complaint mentioning she was being targeted by the creators. Lyricist Javed Akhtar broke his silence yesterday and questioned PM Narendra Modi on not taking any action against the crime.

As the word of mouth is spreading, many people have come together to oppose cybercrime. Even Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter yesterday and demanded strict actions against the individuals responsible. Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Shruti Seth are amongst other celebrities who spoke against the issue.

Javed Akhtar had yesterday tweeted, “There is an online auction of hundred women There are so called Dharm Sansads, advising the army the police n the people to go for the genocide of almost 200 MLN Indians. I am appalled with every one‘s silence including my own n particularly of The PM. Is this Sub ka saath ?”

Owing to the same, Javed Akhtar was mercilessly trolled on the Internet. Things got worse when netizens started targeting and abusing his great great grandfather, who was a freedom fighter.

“The moment I raised my voice against the online auction of women n those glorifying Godse n preaching genocide to the army police n people some bigots have started abusing my great great grand father a freedom fighter who died in kala pani in 1864 What do you say to such idiots,” the Indian poet slammed on Twitter a while ago.

Check out the tweets shared by Javed Akhtar below:

There is an online auction of hundred women There are so called Dharm Sansads , advising the army the police n the people to go for the genocide of almost 200 MLN Indians .I am appalled with every one ‘s silence including my own n particularly of The PM . Is this Sub ka saath ? — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 3, 2022

The moment I raised my voice against the online auction of women n those glorifying Godse n preaching genocide to the army police n people some bigots have started abusing my great great grand father a freedom fighter who died in kala pani in 1864 What do you say to such idiots — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 4, 2022

Let’s hope the culprits of the Bulli Bai case get arrested at the earliest!

But is it even fair to troll Javed Akhtar for his stand? We’ll leave that to you.

