Thanks to social media, the union between Bollywood and the West has become so much easier. We have previously seen actors like Jacqueline Fernandez, Amanda Cerny along with Anushka Sharma and Julia Michaels enjoy fun banters on social media. This time, it is Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and Sonakshi Sinha who are in a tête-à-tête. Scroll below for details!

For those who are unaware, Sonakshi engaged in a conversation with Chris as they promoted a leading wellness brand. The Avengers actor made his massive Indian fan base elated as he spoke about his love for the country, the food and his time during the Extraction shoot.

Chris Hemsworth could be heard saying, “I love India. I love the people and I love the food. It’s a very warm and welcoming atmosphere over there”

Recalling his time during the shoot of Extraction, Chris Hemsworth added, “We had thousands of people turning up to watch our shooting and cheering at the end of every take. It was like being on a stage somewhere. It was a very very unique and special experience. And it’s very close to my heart.”

Reacting to the same, Sonakshi Sinha said, “India loves you too, Chris.”

Just not that, Sonakshi even praised Chris Hemsworth for his fitness videos. “I am inspired by you,” she added.

The actress even shared a glimpse of the same on Instagram. Sonakshi Sinha captioned her post, “Starting 2022 off on the right note – I’m in conversation with @chrishemsworth and global wellness brand @Swissein. We chat on navigating through COVID times, keeping up our health and share tips for overall well-being and happiness. PS: Watch out for a fun rapid fire at the end as we spill some personal details!”

Have a look at it below:

The only next thing we want to see is Sonakshi Sinha and Chris Hemsworth in a movie. What are your thoughts?

