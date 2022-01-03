Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to give couple goals to their fans. Their fans all across the globe fondly call them Nickyanka. The Matrix actress took to her Instagram to share her 2022 New Year’s photo dump and gave a glimpse of her life with her husband Nick Jonas. While one section on social media couldn’t get enough of these two, the other trolled them on the photo-sharing site. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Priyanka also shared a picture of Natasha Poonawalla chilling on a yacht while sipping on the champagne.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra captioned it, “Photo dump* So grateful for family and friends. Here’s to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear Adore u @natasha.poonawalla ❤️⭐️”

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ pictures here:

That’s one serene photo dump, we must say!

As soon as Priyanka Chopra shared New Year’s celebrations pictures with Nick Jonas, fans started reacting to it. A fan wrote, “OMG make a baby already !!! 🥰” Another fan wrote, “Literally like Nick say “This is Heaven” ❤️ love you both.” A third fan commented, “All of these photos are stunning ❤️”

The comments section on Nickyanka’s pictures was filled with hearts and fire emojis. While there was a section that couldn’t get enough off these two, there were also people who didn’t like their pictures so much.

A troll commented, “Who’s the teenager?” A second troll commented, “Mem daadi dekh rhi hai.” A third troll commented, “@priyankachopra Aren’t you like 12 years older then him? 😭 wtf.” A fourth troll commented, “Aapko asthama ki bimrai hein and your husband smoking cigarette 🤔🤔.”

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ getting trolled for their New Year’s pictures? Tell us in the space below.

