Mahesh Bhatt is a filmmaker well known for giving hard-hitting and gritty films like Naam, Saaransh, Sadak, Sir, Tadipaar, Daddy and more in the 90s. While over the last two decades he also made a name as the writer and producer (either or both) for films like Raaz, Jism, Murder, Gangster and more, did you know he made the 1999 Shah Rukh Khan starrer because of his daughter Alia Bhatt?

During the making of the film a year prior to its release, a news crew visited the sets to chat with the cast and crew. It was during this interaction that Bhatt spoke about the real reason for switching genres and making this action comedy with SRK. Read on to know all about it.

Speaking to the Lehren crew on the sets of Duplicate in 1997, Mahesh Bhatt said, “It’s a film that I am looking forward to show my children,” implying that his earlier films may have been too violent or dark for kids.

The director then went on to specify that he was hoping to impress Alia, who was just four at the time with it. He said, “Children normally don’t get impressed by their parents. The chances are that I might just impress my four-year-old girl Alia by Duplicate.”

Talking about Duplicate, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles – protagonist Bablu & antagonist Manu, opposite Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre. The film received mixed reviews upon release but could not make much of a splash at the box office.

While Alia Bhatt may be the reason for Mahesh Bhatt making Duplicate with Shah Rukh Khan, the young actress has starred along with King Khan in the recent past. In the 2016 coming-of-age drama Dear Zindagi, directed by Gauri Shinde, SRK played Dr Jehangir ‘Jug’ Khan, a psychologist who helps Alia’s Koko with her life problems.

Recently, Alia also collaborated with her father for the 2020 action thriller road film Sadak 2. The sequel to Mahesh’s 1991 film Sadak, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Aditya Roy Kapur & was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

