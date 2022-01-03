Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following not just in the country but throughout the world. He is recognised as Badshah of Bollywood across the globe. Now a Twitter user reveals an incident about SRK’s fan from Egypt and it is going viral on social media.

King Khan rules millions of hearts with his simplicity. A Twitter user named Ashwini Deshpande, who is a professor by profession shared an incident and revealed why the superstar is loved by everyone.

The Twitter user revealed that she was facing a problem to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt for booking her tickets. The agent, seemingly a Shah Rukh Khan fan, said that he trusts her as she is from the superstar’s country and did the bookings.

Ashwini Deshpande wrote, “Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk . I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn’t do this. But anything for @iamsrk . & he did! #SRK is Crown”.

Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did!#SRK is 👑 — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) December 31, 2021

The tweet is now going viral and fans of Shah Rukh Khan across the world are now hailing the stardom the superstar has. Another Twitter user also shared an incident that was similar to Ashwini Deshpande.

The user replied to Ashwini recalling an incident and wrote, “I had similar experience when I was buying a Pizza in Cairo … When Delivery boy got to know I am Indian, he asked me to open my arms like @iamsrk did in #DDLJ then only he will handover me the Pizza box .. and he gave me discount on final order.”

I had similar experience when I was buying a Pizza in Cairo … When Delivery boy got to know I am Indian, he asked me to open my arms like @iamsrk did in #DDLJ then only he will handover me the Pizza box .. and he gave me discount on final order — Syed MehdiAbbas🇮🇳 (@Awaiting_Mahdi) January 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the silver screen with Sidharth Anand’s film Pathan after nearly four long years. The film will also see Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

