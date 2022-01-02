Vicky Kaushal is definitely one of the most trending Indian names on the Internet. All thanks to his illustrious wedding to Katrina Kaif and everything around the same. While he is also in the headlines for getting back to work just after the wedding and even Katrina came to airport for seeing him off last night. But turns out the man has now fallen into trouble for the same project he is shooting right now.

If you are unaware, soon after their wedding, Vicky Kaushal took off to Indore to begin shooting his next with Sara Ali Khan. The actor came back to the city for a day to celebrate the new year with his wife and flew back last night. Now as per the latest reports, Kaushal has fallen into a legal trouble as a complaint has been lodged against him in Indore. Read on to know everything you should about this shocking update of the day.

As per ANI, the complaint against Vicky Kaushal is regarding the vehicle he is driving in a viral picture from the sets of his next that also stars Sara Ali Khan. As per the complainant, the number of the bike is actually his and the actor and team are using it without his permission.

In his complaint, the complainant Jai Singh Yadav, talking about Vicky Kaushal’s viral pic said, “Vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine; don’t know if the film unit is aware of it…This is illegal, can’t use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station.”

The tweet that had the SI’s comment given to the portal on complaint against Vicky read, “We received a complaint, will see whether number plate was misused. Action to be taken as per provisions in Motor Vehicle Act. If film unit is in Indore, will try probing them: Rajendra Soni, SI, Banganga on an allegedly fake no. plate used in a movie sequence by actor Vicky Kaushal.”

