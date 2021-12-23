Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan following across the country not just for his super hit movies but also for his unique personality. His fans love it when he is papped in the city and these ‘spotted’ videos often go viral across social media platforms. In a recent clip released by the paparazzi, Khan was seen attending a marriage, and looks like a few fans had interesting comments for it.

For the unversed, Salman has lately been busy hosting the television reality show Bigg Boss 15 while working on a bunch of upcoming films. He will soon be seen in movies like Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor was last seen playing a key role in Antim: The Final Truth, which got him rave reviews.

In a recent video released by paparazzi member Viral Bhayani, Salman Khan can be seen attending a posh wedding, flashing a bright smile for the cameras. He was spotted entering the venue with his team, instantly grabbing attention with his captivating demeanour. A part of the reel video also showcased him standing on the stage with the couple getting married.

In the short clip, Salman Khan was spotted dressed in an all-black formal outfit, fit for party wear. He wore a simple black colour shirt with a flashy blazer and a matching set of bottoms. The actor kept his look neat with well-set hair and a trimmed beard. Have a look:

In the comments section of the post, viewers had varied takes on the clip and Salman Khan’s presence at the venue. Some of the fans spoke highly of his look while a few others found it amusing that he attended this wedding but not Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s ceremony in Rajasthan.

A user commented, “Bhai ko Katrina ki shaadi ka invite nahi tha”

“Sab shaadi m jayega bhoi vickat ka bdla lega”, another comment read.

A bunch of people was also spotted criticizing the wedding attendees for not wearing a facemask. “Idhar road pe mask nai pehente toh BMC wale aa jaate hai ….aur yeh pure video mein kisi ne mask nai pehna hai toh kuch nai”, a user commented.

