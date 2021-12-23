83 Box Office Predictions: Bollywood Pins Its Hopes On Ranveer Singh Starrer To Keep Theatrical Business Buzzing

83 Box Office: This is what you call a crucial outing indeed for Bollywood. Ever since the second wave subsided and theatres began to open up, all eyes were on how patrons would get back in the groove and make that beeline for the ticket window (or shall I say, ticket booking app?). Sooryavanshi showed the way and then even though half a dozen other Bollywood releases didn’t quite enjoy a thunderous response, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa arrived and infused life back into theatres and everyone associated with the world of movies.

The momentum needs to continue and 83 is just the right kind of film that can make it happen. A biggie, by all means, this one promises a theatrical experience to a huge degree, especially due to its cricket theme. Moreover, Ranveer Singh has delivered a number of superhits and blockbusters and with him winning accolades already via preview screenings that have happened so far, there is no doubt that he has excelled as an actor all over again.

What has to be seen is how does the first day turns out to be. Though one doesn’t foresee houseful shows across the country from morning itself, the evening and night shows could end up telling a different story altogether. In fact post 8 pm when family audiences start hearing up for the weekend, the footfalls should gather very pace and that should well continue for the rest of the weekend as well.

Looking at all of this, eventually, 83 should enjoy a first day in the range of 12-14 crores and that should set the film on a good footing to rise further.

