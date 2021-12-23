There is no stopping the Hindi version of Pushpa from rocking the show at the box office. The fact that it is continuing to collect better than the opening day (which too was fine by the way at 3.31 crores) on each of the weekdays so far is a testimony of that. With 3.36 crores coming on Wednesday, the pace is continuing for the Allu Arjun starrer.

There is some revision in collections though with Monday coming as 3.68 crores and Tuesday as 3.57 crores. The basis is that the overall total now stands at 23.23 crores. While the numbers today will stay over the 3 crores mark as well, it would be fantastic if the drop is minimal and the collections turn out to be better than Friday again.

The heavy lifting has already been done by the film Pushpa and now it’s about consolidating from this point on. So far, the only dubbed movie to have gone past the 50 crores mark is Baahubali: The Beginning followed by Baahubali: The Conclusion (which was on a different level altogether). Will Pushpa do that and enter the 50 Crore Club? Well, looks like it for sure.

