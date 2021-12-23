Pushpa starring Allu Arjun is minting moolah at the box office. After a great start, the film is doing enough during weekdays to put up a good total on board. Now, let’s see how the film has fared on its day 6.

Advertisement

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa took an exceptional start by making 45 crores on day 1. After such a start, it was understood that the film will face a drop on the following days. Yes, it did happen, but a good hold so far has been seen during weekdays.

Advertisement

As per early trends flowing in, Pushpa did a business of 11-12 crores (inclusive of all languages) on day 6. So, it’s another weekday with over 10 crores’ collection. The grand total now at the Indian box office now stands at 149-150 crores, which is a huge number for the first 6 days.

Recently, Akshay Kumar penned a congratulatory note for Allu Arjun for Pushpa’s tremendous box office response. He penned a note as he congratulated Allu.

Akshay tweeted, “Congratulations @alluarjun on the massive response you have received from all over India for #PushpaTheRise, another big win for our industry…planning to watch it real soon. @GTelefilms.”

Allu Arjun immediately replied, “Thank you very much Akshay ji. Nice of you to send your warm wishes. Congratulations to you too.” “Glad people are coming back to theatres & Indian Film industry started shining again,” the ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramloo’ actor added.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa has Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil playing a cop, while Sunil, Ajay Gosh, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles. (via IANS)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories.

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Subtly Slams A Troll Calling Her ‘Divorced, Ruined, Second-Hand Item’

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam Kannada film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube