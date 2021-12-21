Samantha Ruth Prabhu is come to be one of the most talented and popular stars in south cinema. The actress has been making headlines for some time now after her split with long-time beau Naga Chaitanya. Recently the actress was being targeted by the trolls on social media for her private and professional choice, and she recently received a really ‘mean’ troll message.

Read on to know the deets about the troll’s message and how well the actress responded to it.

Well, we all know that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017 and were happily married for 4 long years, before calling it a quits on October 2nd this year. The couple first met on the sets of Yeh Maaya Chesave and later dated for 3 years before getting married.

After their split, fans on social media were expressing how they felt about the two splittings. Among these messages, some troll dropped a really mean comment on Twitter. The apparent tweet targeted Samantha Ruth Prabhu which read, “@Samanthaprabhu2 is a divorced ruined second hand item who has 50 crores tax free money robbed from a gentleman!.” Many thought that the actress would take offense to that but she managed to blow our minds yet again with her subtle reply.

Replying to the troll Samantha gracefully wrote in her tweet, “Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul.” Well, shocked aren’t you? The actress managed to shut the trolls down with a plain and simply humble message.

Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul . https://t.co/IqA1feO9K1 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 21, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was recently seen in her first-ever special dance number that was featured in Allu Arjun’s starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The song titled “Oo Antava” has won many hearts from the time it debuted on the big screen but had also received backlash from a group of men who filed a case on the song.

Apart from that, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in the movie Shaakuntalam which will be directed by Gunasekhar. Along with this, the actress will also be seen in Hari Shankar’s directorial YASHODA.

