There have been many times when an actor has gotten uncomfortable with a question that was asked during an interview by a journalist. Some dodge these questions easily while some make sure to give back a befitting reply over the asked question. One such instance recently occurred when South Star Sai Pallavi called out a journalist for asking a very uncomfortable question, During the promotions of Shyam Sinha Roy.

Advertisement

Read on to know the whole deet about the ‘uncomfortable’ scenario.

Advertisement

South stars Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty are currently packed with the promotions of their upcoming film Shyam Sinha Roy. The trio recently had an interview with a leading Telugu channel.

During the interview, the journalist mentioned a kissing scene between Nani and Krithi Shetty and asked the trio who was more comfortable among the two doing the kissing scene and who wasn’t. This question made everyone immediately uncomfortable. However, Sai Pallavi then called the journalist by saying, “I think I find this question very uncomfortable. It is after they discussed the scene, got comfortable with each other and did it for the sake of the story. Obviously, when you asked them about it, they’ll get uncomfortable.”

However, the journalist gave a deaf tone to what Sai said and continued to ask about other romantic scenes in Shyam Sinha Roy. Listening to her question, the actress once again called her out and said, “It is unfair you continue to ask the same question.”

The lead of the film, Nani then added to what Sai said by saying, “Once we decide to do anything for the sake of the story, we won’t have any inhibitions. As professional actors, we have created the best impact out of the scene.”

The question was indeed out of the blue!

Talking about the movie, Rahul Sankrityan directorial, Shyam Sinha Roy is said to be a movie based on the theme of reincarnation. The movie will see Nani in a dual role along with Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian and other south actors. The movie is all set to release this coming Friday (24th Dec).

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Pushpa Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Allu Arjun’s Film Witnesses A ‘Monday Drop’

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam Kannada film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube