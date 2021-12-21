Pushpa starring Allu Arjun scored tremendously during its opening weekend by making 107 crores (all languages) in India itself. But has it passed its first Monday test? Let’s find it out below.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa is one of the big-budgeted films in the Telugu industry. Ever since it was announced, a huge buzz was built among the audience, especially, when it was declared to be Allu Arjun‘s first-ever pan India project. And it seems, the move has benefitted the film till now.

As per early trends flowing in, Pushpa has done a business of 14-16 crores on day 4. Considering it, the film’s grand total stands at 121-123 crores (inclusive of all languages). If compared with Sunday’s 33 crores, it’s a big fall, however, it’s pretty normal when we talk about big releases which witness a sharp drop after putting a historic collection over the weekend.

Interestingly, the film has picked up in some pockets of Maharashtra and other states on Monday, which is a good sign. Reports for the Hindi version are really good on the first Monday.

From hereon, Pushpa needs to stay steady by managing numbers over 10 crores during weekdays. If that happens, half of the job will be done at the box office.

Meanwhile, a section of the audience isn’t happy with the portrayal of the romantic scene in the film. In the particular scene where Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna) starts to reciprocate her feelings to Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), the latter is seen touching the former’s chest, while in a public place. The scene raised eyebrows as it was not liked by the Telugu family audience. It will be reportedly chopped off from the film.

Stay tuned for more box office stories.

