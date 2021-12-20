Dear Comrade Co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been making a lot of buzz about their alleged link-ups. Rumours about them dating have been going viral for a while now and last night two were spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai in the same car. As their videos and pictures from last nights dinner were shared on several Instagram pages, fans of the two actors started speculating if they are officially a couple, some even compared them with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Apart from the 2019 Telugu romantic film, the two stars have also worked in Geetha Govindam in 2018.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai for what appears to be a dinner date. The Pushpa star chose to wear casual black attire, while Arjun Reddy actor went for an animal print shirt, grey trousers with white loafers. In the past, the two stars have denied dating rumours and claimed they’re just good friends.

However, their recent dinner date grabbed many eyeballs and fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are in awe seeing them together.

Commenting on a video shared by a paparazzi page, a user wrote, “official kar diya kya?,” another wrote, “OMG! Crushmita and lovekonda. This South jodi can fail alia and ranbirr,” while a third user shared, “

In an earlier interview with Firstpost, when Rashmika Mandanna was asked to compare her films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade in which Vijay Deverakonda was her co-star in both the films, the actress said, “I can’t compare both these films. Because in Geetha Govindam, my character controls Vijay as the script demanded it, whereas Dear Comrade will be an emotional roller-coaster. Vijay and I are glad that we acted together in two films that are completely in contrast.”

Meanwhile, the two south stars are currently gearing for their Bollywood debut. Vijay will be seen with Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh directorial Liger. While, Rashmika will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu, directed by Shantanu Bagchi.

