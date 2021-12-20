Fans are literally confused about what’s going on in the minds of Radhe Shyam makers. The reason behind it is, promotions aren’t as expected. The film is just a few days away from the release, but the pre-release buzz isn’t up to the mark. But now, there’s one news that has grabbed all the attention towards Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s epic love saga.

Ever since the phenomenon of Baahubali, Prabhas has become a globally popular star. The numbers of his previous release, Saaho, proved it. Now, as the actor returns to the romantic genre after a long, there’s excitement among his fans overseas too. Considering it, now the Darling actor’s Australian fans are in for a treat!

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, Radhe Shyam’s special screening has been planned on the IMAX screen in Melbourne, Australia. The show is being scheduled for 14th January, at 7.30 am. It’s the second-largest IMAX screen in the world, measuring 105 feet × 75 feet. For those who don’t know, the world’s largest IMAX is in Stuttgart, Germany, which measures 144 feet × 75 feet.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “This is one of the best IMAX screens in the world and it’ll be a treat for Prabhas fans to experience Radhe Shyam there. The film looks like a visual spectacle, after all.”

Meanwhile, with only a couple of weeks left for the release, the makers of Radhe Shyam are planning a grand pre-release event.

The makers have planned for the pre-release event on December 23, at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. The film’s theatrical trailer will also be out on the same day, midway through the event with several bigwigs.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas plays a palmist in the movie, as he was introduced with a promo a few weeks ago. Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, is playing a glam role.

