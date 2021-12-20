Pushpa Box Office Day 3 (Hindi): Enjoys A Better Opening Weekend Than KGF Chapter 1

Box office surprises continue this season, even as releases line up for arrival for rest of the month. Riding high on the popularity of Allu Arjun in the Hindi belt, Pushpa: The Rise has managed to keep the momentum on in its dubbed version as well despite minimal promotion and hardly any hype. Finding audiences ‘apne dam par’, the film continued to keep the footfalls going on Sunday as well, with 5 crores* more coming in. As a result, the opening weekend of the South flick stands at 12 crores* in the Hindi dubbed version.

Advertisement

Now, this is indeed good since the last time a quintessential South film arrived sans any franchise quotient or a proven south superstar in the Hindi belt, it was Yash starrer KGF Chapter 1. That film had collected 9.20 crores in its opening weekend and that too was considered impressive back then since it was the first time ever that a Kannada film had seen such a widespread release in Hindi and had managed to rake in moolah.

Advertisement

Now a Telugu film has managed to do what even Vijay starrer Tamil biggie Master couldn’t at the start of the year. Agreed that those were pandemic times but then the Tamil version of the film had done well which means audiences in the rest of the country couldn’t be enticed enough. Here, the pandemic scare has gone to a large extent but there is huge competition in the form of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and still Pushpa (Hindi) has managed to collect.

From here, it would be really interesting to see where the film lands up and whether it would manage to challenge the lifetime numbers of KGF Chapter 1 which stood at 43.93 crores.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Vidyut Jammwal & Neeraj Chopra Bond Over Passion & Hard Work



Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam Kannada film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube