Pushpa starring Allu Arjun in the lead has taken the entire country by storm. After a thunderous start, the film maintained superb momentum over the weekend. Below is all you need to know about its day 3 performance.

While Telugu version was expected to create rage right from the word go, Hindi version too has been performing really well. On day 1, the film clocked a start of 45 crores. It did witness a dip on day 2 as it minted 29 crores. On Sunday, numbers picked up again, helping the film to put up a record-breaking total.

As per early trends flowing in, Pushpa has earned 31-33 crores (all languages) on day 3. With it, the grand total now stands at 105-107 crores (all languages) in India. Enough numbers have come during the weekend, and now, it will be interesting to see how the film sustains during weekdays.

Meanwhile, recently speaking about the pan-India release of Pushpa, Sukumar said that SS Rajamouli was the one who was persistent to take this movie across the country.

“Rajamouli called me up and urged me to take this movie across India. He urged me to release Pushpa pan-India, which we were reluctant until that time. His push made me feel confident and hence we decided to release it across India in multiple languages”, Sukumar said.

Not Sukumar, but even Allu Arjun had recently praised SS Rajamouli for his encouraging words. Reacting to Rajamouli’s suggestion about working harder for the Hindi promotions of the film, Allu Arjun said he will try to push himself harder.

