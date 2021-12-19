Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone release is just a week away and there’s already hype among the audience to witness and relive the historical World Cup of 1983. In a recent interview, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan director shared Deepika’s reaction when she saw the film for the first time.

In the film, Simmba actor plays the character of former team India captain, Kapil Dev, while Om Shanti Om star plays the character of Romi Dev.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, director Kabir Khan revealed when Deepika Padukone watched the 83 for the first and called him, the filmmaker thought she dialled his number by mistake as there she was totally silence.

Talking to the entertainment portal, Kabir Khan told, “I thought she (Deepika Padukone) has dialled me by mistake because I was saying ‘Deepika, Hello’, and there was silence. She was not being able to speak, she was choking up.”

“She said ‘I’m so sorry, so sorry, I’m just too overwhelmed, I’m not being able to speak’ and I said, ‘Deepika, you don’t need to say anything more. What you’ve said in this one line and the way you said it, I know exactly the way you felt about the film’,” the filmmaker revealed.

Recently the team of 83 visited Dubai, they were in the city to promote their upcoming sports drama film. Interestingly, the trailer of the film was played in the iconic skyscraper, Burj Khalifa in the presence of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and others.

Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, the film also features, Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

