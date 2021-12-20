Pushpa: Scene Showing Allu Arjun Touching Rashmika Mandanna's Chest To Be Cut By The Makers

The makers of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa’ have decided to cut a controversial scene in the movie which shows the lead actor touching the chest of Rashmika’s character.

‘Pushpa’ was released on December 17. A section of the audience isn’t happy with the portrayal of the romantic scene in the movie.

In the particular scene where Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna) starts to reciprocate her feelings to Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), the latter is seen touching the former’s chest, while in a public place.

The scene raised eyebrows as it was not liked by the Telugu family audience.

The ‘van scene’ or ‘tiffin scene’ was discussed online by Allu Arjun’s fans, who said that the makers should cut out the bit, as it might make families squirm in their seats.

On the fan’s demand, the axe has fallen on the scene in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. It has been reported that the makers are to chop off the scene, and the audience would get to watch the trimmed movie from Monday in theatres.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna play the leads, portraying crude and unpolished characters in the movie.

