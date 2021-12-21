Allu Arjun enjoys a huge fan following in the south and with his new pan-India film, he has also become a popular name in North India. As a part of the promotion of their film Pushpa: The Rise, the cast, along with director Sukumar, have been speaking to multiple media outlets, revealing fresh details about the franchise on a regular basis. According to the most recent report, the script for the second part has already been locked in and it now has a release date!

For the unversed, the first part of the film hit the theatres last week, opening to raving reviews from the fans. The plot of this action-packed Telugu flick revolves around a young man who is in the middle of a red sandalwood smuggling scandal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandana in a key role and has been making impressive numbers at the box office.

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, the director of the film Sukumar, opened up on his plans for the second instalment, Pushpa: The Rule. He revealed that the script is locked and a few scenes were already shot but they are planning rework on them.

Speaking about the second part, Sukumar said, “Pushpa: The Rule is mainly about giving a conclusion, a closure to Pushpa’s life. It’s about the conflict between Pushpa and Shekhawat. When I completed the entire script, I felt that Pushpa 2 has a very interesting drama. I promise, I won’t disappoint and I hope the audience enjoys the sequel too.”

The director also revealed in the interaction that the team is planning to finish and release the film in December 2022. “We shot two scenes of Pushpa: The Rule, but now, I want to reshoot it. So let’s see, we haven’t shot anything about the sequel. The script is locked and we start shooting from February end. I want to release the movie on December 17 next year.”, he said.

