It looks like pre-pandemic days are back again. Those were the times when movies used to operate normally at the box office. Some were expected hits, some were deserving flops and then some surprised. This is what’s happening now with the release of Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise which is enjoying a winning march despite adverse circumstances.

On Monday, the Allu Arjun starrer has collected 4.25 crores which is practically the best Monday for a film in Hindi this year after Sooryavanshi. This is remarkable since it’s also a dubbed version of a Telugu film. Moreover, it is far better than not just Friday (3.11 crores) but even Saturday (3.55 crores) which tells the tale. In fact, it can well be compared with Sunday (5.18 crores) too, which is wonderful as well.

Pushpa: The Rise has now collected 16.09 crores already and had someone mentioned before release that these would be the lifetime collections then even that would have sounded fair enough. Here, the film is now comfortably set for a 40 crores lifetime indeed and what has to be seen is whether it manages to surpass KGF: Chapter One (Hindi) which had gathered 44.09 crores before the end of its theatrical run.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

