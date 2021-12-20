Telugu actress Hamsa Nandini took to social media to announce her breast cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy.

Hamsa Nandini conveyed that she has been diagnosed with Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (breast cancer). The actress who discovered a small lump in her chest area was diagnosed with cancer, for which she got operated on.

Hamsa Nandini’s lump was removed as the oncologists said it had not spread much as she got the diagnosis in the early stages itself.

Hamsa Nandini’s heartfelt message reads, “No matter what life throws at me, no matter how unfair it may seem, I refuse to play the victim. I refuse to be ruled by fear, pessimism, and negativity. I refuse to quit. With courage and love, I will push forward.”

Hamsa Nandini has to undergo 16 cycles of chemotherapy and radiation for the next three years and so far she has undergone nine cycles of chemotherapy, as per her post.

Nandini’s cancer is said to be hereditary, which she learned after taking a genetic test called BRCA.

This means that even if she gets over this disease, she has a 70 percent chance of redeveloping breast cancer and she has a 45 percent chance of developing ovarian cancer.

The brave actress recalled her mother’s death who also succumbed to the same type of cancer.

Nandini wants to educate and fill motivation in people who are facing similar situations. Her lovely message stands as motivation to the victims, as she calls to fight against all the odds.

Hamsa Nandini, who made her mark with her appearance on the big screen, is largely known for her sizzling dance numbers in Telugu movies ‘Atharintiki Dharedi’ and ‘Soggade Chinni Nayana’.

