Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are one of the loved couples in Tollywood. However, when the two announced their separation a couple of months ago on social media ending their four-year marriage. The news came as a shock for many.

Since their official statement, they have maintained stoic silence for a long but there has been hearsay about the myriad reasons behind trouble setting foot in and eventually destroying their paradise. Now Naga has given subtle hints as to why their marriage ended.

A video has been going viral on social media wherein Naga Chaitanya was seen taking a sly dig at his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. As per the Great Andhra report, he said, “I am game for all kinds of roles. However, those roles should not affect my family and our reputation. I will not accept roles that would embarrass my family members.”

Love Story actor’s reaction came after Samantha’s comment on their separation during a conversation with Filmfare. She had said that the divorce took a toll on her mental health. “I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn’t think I was capable of being this strong…Today I’m very very proud of how strong I’m because I really didn’t know I was.”

“As soon as you accept the fact that you are going through, something, half of the healing is done. Accepting, vocalising, and fighting back is what I did,” Samantha added. However, her statement did not go down well with Naga Chaitanya’s fans.

The Family Man 2 actress faced a lot of hate on social media owing to her separation from the Tollywood actor. She also reacted to various speculations and the unwarranted attention to her personal life. Speaking to ETimes, she said, “I think I am done speaking about it. It was important to speak about it and I have addressed it but I don’t think it is necessary to keep on repeating that, again and again.”

