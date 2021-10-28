Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making the headlines on a regular basis now owing to her split from hubby Naga Chaitanya. After first getting together in 2010 after appearing in the film Ye Maaya Chesave, the couple got engaged in January 2017 and then married in Goa on October 6 (Hindu customs) and October 7 (Christian customs). It was only a couple of weeks ago that the actress took to social media and announced their separation.

Now, Samantha has deleted several photos from her Instagram handle Instagram handle and they mostly consist of her and Chaitanya pictures.

After taking a glimpse at her social media account, it looks like Samantha Ruth Prabhu has deleted her and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding pictures as well as several others from their holidays together. These deleted pictures are from Spain vacation, Amsterdam trip, a couple from actor Rana Daggubati’s wedding, Christmas celebrations, and more.

While Samantha Ruth Prabhu has deleted several pictures of Naga Chaitanya, his presence can still be felt on her Instagram. Why you ask? Well, it is because the actress has retained her ex-hubby’s pictures that feature her pet Hash, group pictures with friends and some old pictures from their trips together.

Here’s a look at some of her and Chaitanya’s pics still on her profile:

Talking about their separation, earlier this month both Samantha Ruth Prabhu released a statement announcing her split from Naga Chaitanya. It read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.” Before adding, “We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

