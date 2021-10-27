Tollywood’s handsome hunk Ram Charan, who is currently one of the busiest heroes, comes together with director Shankar Shanmugham for his next movie. Ever since the movie was announced, the anticipation has doubled and with whopping budget plans, the makers are set to surprise the audience.

It was earlier reported that the shooting of the movie has begun, and is currently progressing at a brisk speed. The makers have come up with a huge budget for a song, which is being shot in Pune now. The sources revealed that this will be one of the costliest songs ever in Telugu cinema.

Shankar Shanmugham is known for his movies ‘Gentleman’, ‘Shivaji’, ‘Robot‘, ‘I’, and ‘2.0’. He has conceived unique ideas for the songs in his movies, and ‘#RC15’ wouldn’t be any lesser in terms of grandeur.

Another interesting aspect is that there are multiple villains in the movie, and they also differ for each language, as the movie is being made in multiple languages.

Tentatively titled ‘#RC15’, Shankar’s directorial is an action entertainer which is imbibed with a political streak. The movie casts the gorgeous Kiara Advani as the love interest of Ram Charan. The film is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, is to appear in ‘Acharya’ alongside his father and Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi. There is also talk that ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel is readying a script for Ram Charan, which is not yet confirmed.

