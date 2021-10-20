Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently announced her separation from Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, stood up for herself in these tough situations. She has now filed defamation cases against some YouTube channels for streaming malignant content about her.

Suman TV, Telugu Popular TV, and a few more YouTube channels will receive legal notices from Samantha, for defaming her image on their respective channels. Also, Samantha has apparently filed a legal notice against an advocate named Venkat Rao, who had allegedly spoken about Samantha’s marital life and had alleged that she had affairs.

Post her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been the talk of the town, while she is being targeted by internet bullies.

In the wake of all the negativity, Samantha had released a personal note asking others stay away from her as she is not going to allow any kind of negativity to break her. Apparently, neither her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, nor his father Nagarjuna stood by her in these struggles.

Other than this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in demand. After signing up for two films, she is said to be in talks with the Telugu OTT platform Aha for an upcoming venture.

Earlier, Aha had Samantha host a celebrity talk show titled ‘Sam Jam’, where the actress engaged with her celebrity guests in conversations that became instant hits. Reports now suggest that is planning a bigger association with Samantha.

The plan is to roll out a web series with the actress playing a central role in it. She was last seen playing Tamil Eelam militant in the popular web series, The Family Man 2, where she impressed audiences with both her acting skills and her action sequences.

On the work front, Samantha has a couple of interesting subjects she would start shooting for soon, while she is also taking her personal space to cope with the recent tumult in her life.

