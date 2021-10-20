Ever since her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been enjoying her life to the fullest. As the actress had stated, she’s starting her life all over again by filling with lots of fun. We did see her having fun as she was indulged in an intense tug of war.

In a recently shared Instagram video, Sam is seen enjoying the game of tug of war with her friend Shilpa Reddy. The duo is seen teamed up against, from what it seems to be, Shilpa’s husband and son. In the video, Sam is seen falling on the ground and laughing.

Captioning the post, Samantha wrote, “Posted @withregram • @shilpareddy.official Beautiful, Crazy, fun, unwinding week that passed in a jiffy with my besties .. #myclan #mytribe (followed by face with tears of joy emojis). Note to self – never participate in group activities with insanely fit, crazy competitive family ..You will be hurt. You will feel pain. (expressionless face emoji) @shilpareddy.official @reddyharshaa #canstilllaugh #willsurvive.”

Here’s the video:

While fans are delighted to watch Samantha enjoying her life to the fullest, some even compared the whole tug of war sequence to that of Squid Game.

One of the users wrote, “Squid game yaad agya (got reminded of Squid Game).” Another one wrote, “Happy to see you have fun sam… Stay the same ..”

Meanwhile, yesterday we reported that Samantha turned down the offer of Shah Rukh Khan’s first-ever film with Atlee. The Family Man 2 actress reportedly was the first choice for SRK’s first-ever collaboration with Atlee. Before Nayanthara, who is now a female lead in the film, Sam was approached to be part of the actioner.

However, as Sam wanted to have a child with Naga Chaitanya, as would have helped in settling down their issues. As she was planning a baby, she had to let go of such a big project.

