Samantha has been part of the news lately due to all negative reasons. Her and Naga Chaitanya‘s divorce rumours grabbed maximum limelight for her, which eventually came out as true. It’s during this phase, she even turned down the offer to star in Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s collaboration.

Yes, that’s right! The Family Man 2 actress reportedly was the first choice for SRK’s first-ever collaboration with Atlee. Before Nayanthara, who is now a female lead in the film, Sam was approached to be part of the actioner. But did you know why Sam rejected the film? Well, it has a connection with her personal life’s chaos with Naga Chaitanya.

It’s learnt that Samantha wanted to have a child with Naga Chaitanya, as would have helped in settling down their issues. As she was planning a baby, she had to let go of such a big project.

Now, the film has Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in key roles apart from Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently made headlines due to her viral picture with her hairstylist Preetham Jukalker. Rumours had it that it is Preetham’s closeness with Sam that led to her separation from Naga. However, Preetham himself dismissed such reports by making his side clear.

While talking to Times Of India, Preetham Jukalker said, “Everybody knows that I call Samantha ‘Jiji’ which is a north Indian term for sister. How can there possibly be a link-up between us?” He further shared that he is upset with Naga Chaitanya as his one statement could have stopped such rumours from circulating, as Naga knows the relation between him and Sam.

“I’ve known Chaitanya for years. He too knows the kind of relationship that Sam and I have. I feel that he would have spoken up and told people not to comment like that about Sam and me,” he added.

