Arun Govil who is known for playing Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 tv series named Ramayan will now reprise his role on the big screens! Arun who was showered with love and appreciation at those times will now once again be seen as Lord Ram alongside Akshay Kumar in Oh My God 2.

OMG 2 is being produced by Ashwin Varde and Akshay and the movie will be directed by Amit Rai.

During 1987, the audiences were very fond of Arun Govil’s representation as Lord Ram. The actor has become quite alike with the character. Now, the IndiaToday.in report states that Oh My God 2, which is the sequel to the 2012 release, starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in the lead, will have Arun repeat his legendary role as Lord Ram.

As per the reports, the source added that it was Akshay Kumar who was quite eager on getting Arun Govil to reprise the character of Lord Ram. “There is no other face more recognisable to play Lord Ram than Arun Govil. It was a decision that the makers took unanimously,” adds the source.

Talking about Oh My God 2, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam will be joining its cast and Akshay will be reprising his role in the film. The first part of the movie was based on religious fanaticism and superstitions. Well, as per news reports, it is said that the sequel will revolve around the Indian education system.

Pankaj Tripathi will be at the center of action in the film.

Recently it was known that the crew for the movie was about to leave for Ujjain on October 13, but the shoot was then pushed to October 23 after three crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

Coming to Akshay, he recently announced his new upcoming film Gorkha, which revolves around the life of war hero Major General Ian Cardozo from the prestigious Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army. The movie will be directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

Are you excited to see Arun Govil once again as Lord Ram? Let us know in the comments below.

