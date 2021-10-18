Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been hitting the headlines since the start of this month as he was detained by Narcotics Bureau Control (NCB) during a cruise-raid case. Now it seems like the Shiv Sena Party are invested in this case.

The actor’s son was detained by the NCB on October 2 and still awaits his bail.

Talking about the current scenario, Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari has now moved the Supreme Court wanting judicial enquiry into affairs of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at Mumbai and its bureaucrats. This took place amidst Aryan Khan‘s arrest in a case related to seizures of drugs from a cruise ship named ‘Cordelia’.

The plea has compelled the supreme court to take suo moto cognizance to safeguard the essential rights of Aryan Khan who has been booked under the NDPS Act by NCB, Zonal Office, Mumbai.

“I would like to point out towards the malafide style, approach and dirty vendetta affairs of NCB at Mumbai and it’s officials targeting select film celebrity & few models since last two years and would like to request Your Honour to order to institute special judicial investigation & enquiry to unearth the role of NCB official,” the appeal filed by Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari said.

Pertaining to the statements made by NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in which he had thrown hints on NCB. The leader’s plea basically stated that it’s high time that the NCB is investigated by a top court judge to unfold the facts.

Talking about the case, a team of NCB raided the Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening, based on a tip-off. They allegedly seized drugs and then made the arrest.

Aryan Khan is currently kept in Arthur Road Jail that’s in central Mumbai.

