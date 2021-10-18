Aryan Khan has been in the news ever since he was detained and then arrested during an NCB raid on a cruise ship on October 2. The star kid has been denied bail on several occasions till now but is awaiting a hearing for the same on Wednesday, October 20. While still in judicial custody, we are now hearing reports of his state behind bars.

As per reports coming in now, Shah Rukh Khan’s son is having a difficult time adjusting to life while in judicial custody. The reports also state that he is unable to meet his parents in person. Read on to know all about it.

As per an Asia Net News report, Aryan Khan is having difficulties adjusting to the conditions in jail. The report added that Aryan – who was being moved to the regular ward from the quarantine cell on October 14, has now reportedly been transferred to a special barrack for security reasons.

This report further stated that the jail staff is concerned about Aryan Khan’s health and hygiene since he hasn’t eaten or drank well and is also avoiding using the toilet. It is reported that Aryan is also not taking a bath. It also stated that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are prohibited from meeting him. When the starkid requested to meet his parents, he was permitted to interact with them via a video call only. As per new jail rules, keeping in mind the COVID-19 circumstances, inmates are not permitted to meet family in person and can only make video calls twice or thrice a month.

As per reports, one-on-one meetings with inmates may be approved by the end of this week or early next week. After being arrested during the raid on a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise, Aryan was sent to 14-day judicial custody on October 7 and is currently at Arthur Road jail since October 8. His 14-day custody ends on October 20.

