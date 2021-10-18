After Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected on Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are more than devastated as they’d never thought their son would be in jail for this long. Now all eyes are on October 20. A close friend of the superstar claims the family is desperate to get him out as they still can’t believe what has happened.

For the unversed, the 23-year-old was arrested on October 2, after NCB conducted raids on the Cordelia, a luxury cruise. Along with Aryan, seven others were also taken into custody.

In a conversation with National Herald, a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan revealed, “It’s not just about the bail. It’s much more than that. Shah Rukh has never felt more cornered and defeated. In fact, he and Gauri (Mrs Shah Rukh Khan) are yet to wrap their heads around what has happened. One day Aryan was with them. The next day he is behind bars for breaking narcotics laws.”

As everyone waits for October 20, a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan reveals that the superstar has hired some best lawyers from the country to get Aryan Khan out of jail as soon as possible, “Nothing! They never expected Aryan to not get bail. Now all hopes are pinned on October 20. Shah Rukh has employed some of the best legal minds to figure a way out. I think there will be more legal advisors coming on board. But there is a growing feeling in the family that this is not just a legal matter.”

Recently, when Aryan was shifted from quarantine cell to normal barrack, the star kid was given 10 minutes to have a video call with his parents and according to the current scenario, no family has permission to meet any inmates. A senior jail official told ETimes, that the 23-year-old broke down while speaking to his father and mother, he said, “Aryan gave his mother’s number. He spoke to his mother and father through the video call facility for 10 minutes.”

During the time of Aryan Khan’s arrest, NCB claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

