After a year and a half into the lockdown induced by the outbreak of the Pandemic, and now finally dark clouds seeming to go away, cinema is getting back on track to just like our life. Ranbir Kapoor, who happens to be one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood has a lineup of projects, some ready to release and many still in the shooting process or yet to go on floors. One of these is of course Luv Ranjan directorial.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor has been a part of the speculations about starring in a Luv Ranjan movie since 2018. The filmmaker finally in 2020 confirmed his collaboration with the actor and also announced Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. The movie went on floors recently and the team has been shooting for the same in full swing.

While the film is still on floors with all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety norms, the ease in some have given the makers a free hand. As per a report Ranbir has shot for a house party number with around 500 background dancers on the outskirts of Mumbai. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per an ETimes report, Ranbir Kapoor’s Luv Ranjan directorial has become the first movie to dare to bring around 500 background dancers together to shoot for a special party track. As per he report, the song was shot on a set in Madh and wrapped up there. Ranbir’s favourite choreographer and friend Bosco Martis. The sing is set on a huge scale and the number of people involved is enough to prove that.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in the city last week post his rehearsals and everyone was curious to know what that was for. Probably now they do. However, the untitled movie directed by Luv Ranjan stars Ranbir, Shraddha Kapoor alongside Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal parts. There are no more details about the plot.

