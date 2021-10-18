Bollywood has always been a topic of discussion due to its dark side. Now, Mahima Chaudhry has made some shocking revelations on how dating was a big no for actresses who wanted to make a career in Bollywood. Below is all you need to know.

Mahima, who made her debut and shot to fame with Pardes, said that the perception of dating was very different in Bollywood. In fact, many actresses saw their career going downhill once it was discovered that they are dating someone in real life. She feels the time has changed and ladies are now dictating the new rules.

Recalling Bollywood several years back, Mahima Chaudhry said, “The minute you started dating someone, people would write you off because they only wanted a virgin who had not kissed. If you were dating someone, it was like, ‘Oh! She’s dating!’. If you were married, then forget it, your career was over, and if you had a child, it was like absolutely over,” in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Not just women, but even men used to hide their relationship status to avoid downslide in their careers. Mahima Chaudhry gave the example of Aamir Khan and Chi-Chi. “Even when Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak came, we didn’t know he (Aamir Khan) was married, same for Govinda. People didn’t show their children’s photographs or expose them as that would tell their age! All these things have really changed between now,” the 48-year-old shared her experience.

Speaking about the current times, Mahima said, “I think the industry is getting to a position where female actors are also calling the shots. They getter better parts, better pay, endorsements, they’re at a great and much powerful position. They have a longer shelf life than before.”

