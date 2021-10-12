Aamir Khan’s film Dangal, which was released in 2016, remains to be one of the most successful films ever in his career. Nitesh Tiwari’s film has also been watched more than 400 million times on Chinese streaming platforms. While Aamir’s role fetched him a lot of appreciation, did you know he wasn’t the first choice for the role? Scroll down to know.

The film was based on wrestlers sisters Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat who were trained by their father Mahavir Singh Phogat. They went on to become India’s first world-class female wrestlers. The film received praise for the “honest” depiction of a real-life story and Khan’s performance.

As per Quint report, Nitesh Tiwari and Manish Hariprasad (creative head at UTV Motion Pictures) had initially visualised Dangal with Irrfan Khan in mind since they wanted a method actor who could undergo Hariprasad as the character is seen ageing in the film. However, once the script was ready, they directly went to Aamir Khan and the rest is history. It never reached Irrfan Khan though.

Manish revealed how excited they were when Aamir Khan agreed to play the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in the film. He said, “We were on top of the world. We didn’t know what to do after Aamir said ‘Yes’ to the film. We walked for an hour on Bandstand at 2 in the night just to calm our nerves.”

Manish Hariprasad also recalled how Aamir Khan gave inputs on his transformation for the role. He said, “Aamir gave us inputs on how he would transform himself. He said he would put on 25 kgs to look like the older Phogat and he would let his hair grow naturally to show the greying. The best thing was that Aamir did not even bat an eyelid when told that he would be playing a 50 – 55 year old.”

