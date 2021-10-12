Saif Ali Khan is an ace actor, and without a doubt, he entertained us tons with his performance as Boris in Go Goa Gone. In a recent conversation, the actor got candid about many things including not receiving a fee for the same as I was the only way that the film could have been made.

Advertisement

Saif also got candid about the genre of horror-comedy, Go Goa Gone ‘not meant to be hugely commercial’ flick and more. Read on to know all he said below.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Saif Ali Khan spoke about the 2013 zombie apocalypse action black comedy film. Shedding light on not being paid for it, the actor said, “Go Goa Gone was a very indie, niche kind of a film. It was a zombie comedy and was not meant to be hugely commercial. It was just a fun idea and I didn’t even get paid for that as that was the only way to make that film. Bhoot Police is a lot more commercial and has a rooted idea. I am looking forward to spinning it into a franchise.”

Saif Ali Khan also stated that he realised there is a lot of potential in the emotion of fear. He revealed that this knowledge came to him when he watched his son Taimur react to the horror film The Mummy. The Tanhaji actor said, “Let me talk about the experience of watching Mummy. The three of us (me, Taimur Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan) were snuggled up and Taimur wasn’t that scared but scared enough to bond with us. It showed me that there is a lot of potential in the emotion of fear. It’s a strong market if something gets you together with your kids.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has portrayed a variety of characters over the last couple of years. In the past years, we have seen the actor play Udaybhan Singh Rathore in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, a carefree father of a pregnant 18-year-old in Jawaani Jaaneman as well as a ghost-hunter in the recent Bhoot Police. He will soon feature in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Adipurush.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan Turns 79! From Prabhas To Ajay Devgn, Celebs Pour In Birthday Wishes For The Legend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube