Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace has sprawling stretches of greenery and palatial architecture makes the spot an ideal holiday home for the Khan family. The palace was also seen in Amazon Prime Video’s political thriller web series Tandav.

Recently, the actor appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show wherein he opened up about who earned more as an actor or by renting out his property for Ali Abbas Zafar‘s political thriller web series. The actor who played the role of Samar Pratap Singh in the series delivered an applause-worthy act.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan revealed that his mother, Sharmila Tagore, is the one who benefits from shoots at their ancestral home. “Meri maa le leti hai woh (My mother takes all the money),” he said, before adding, “Main sirf naam ka Nawab hoon (I am only a nominal Nawab).”

Recently Pataudi Palace made headlines when Saif had to buy back his ancestral palace from a hotel, to whom his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had given the property on lease. The Sacred Games actor spoke about this in a conversation with Mumbai Mirror. He said, “It’s a massive exaggeration; a miscommunication really. It’s impossible to put a value to it in monetary terms because emotionally, the property is priceless. My grandparents and father are buried there, there’s security, serenity and a spiritual connection there for me. The land goes back by a few centuries, but the palace that my grandfather built for my grandmother is around a hundred years old.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has a great lineup of films, starting with YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2, Om Raut’s Adipurush. He will also be seen in Vikram Vedha Hindi remake co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

