Aryan Khan the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been under custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The star kid was caught by the officials during a raid that was held on Saturday in a cruise ship in Mumbai. Since his arrest the Raees actor’s son was spotted in multiple outfits, reportedly he was provided with a bag of clothes from home but he doesn’t have any other special privilege.

The 23-year-old was held along with seven others including Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika and Vikrant Chhokar.

Among other culprits, Aryan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha’s custody has been extended till October 7. Meanwhile, a report by India Today states that the star kid is only getting clothes from home, but he’s provided food from NCB mess and no other special arrangement has been given to him.

Going by the reports, getting food from home requires special authorization from the court. Meanwhile, an NCB official has claimed that Aryan Khan has been very co-operative as he’s answering all their questions with ease, and till now he has already given them a 4-page statement.

On Monday NCB asserted that they have recovered “shocking and incriminating” materials from their WhatsApp chats; they used the app to talk about payment for the procurement of the drugs they even found several code names, solicitor general Anil Singh said, “Raids are going on now. Shocking and incriminating material recovered in WhatsApp chats of the accused shows international drug trafficking. All the accused persons have to be confronted with each other. The international transactions need to be investigated.”

However, Arbaaz Merchant’s father Aslam Merchant in an interview with Times Now denied the same about his son and Aryan Khan. He said, “There are absolutely no WhatsApp chats related to drugs. They were not even prepared. It was just a last-minute discussion of going to the ship. They were invitees. They just decided out of the blue. He had breakfast with me and was supposed to have dinner with me.”

During the initial investigation NCB seized 5gm of mephedrone, 21gm charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 13gm of cocaine along with cash around Rs 1.3 lakh.

