We’re back with the list of monthly grossers of Bollywood. Today, we’ll be taking a look at the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of October. The list is dominated by ‘Greek God’ Hrithik Roshan. Shah Rukh Khan is in the 2nd spot.

Apart from Hrithik and Shah Rukh, the list is star-studded with Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor and Akshay Kumar making their presence felt. So, without wasting any time, let’s have a look at the highest October grossers.

War – War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff top the list. It collected monstrous 319 crores as it clicked with both masses and classes. It will be interesting to see which movie will beat this actioner.

Krrish 3 – Another Hrithik movie on the list! The superhero film had made 240.50 crores at the box office.

Housefull 4 – Akshay Kumar is on the list thanks to Housefull 4. The film was a huge hit and earned 206 crores.

Happy New Year – Shah Rukh Khan led multistarrer heist comedy is his highest-grossing film for the month of October. It had made 205 crores.

Bang Bang – It’s the third and the final Hrithik Roshan movie on the list. The film had earned a huge total of 181.03 crores.

Badhaai Ho – Ayushmann Khurrana makes his presence in a star-studded list. His Badhaai Ho is one of the highest October grossers with 136.80 crores.

Ra One – Shah Rukh’s second movie on the list. His Ra One had earned a decent number of 118 crores.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is on the list with its collection of 112.50 crores.

Shivaay – Shivaay seals the list with 100.35 crores. Interestingly, this Ajay Devgn starrer clashed with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

